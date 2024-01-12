BSNL to upgrade copper network to optical fibre in Ernakulam, to roll out 4G in last quarter of 2024

January 12, 2024 07:50 pm | Updated 07:50 pm IST - KOCHI

The Ernakulam business area (BA) of Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has come up with a plan to upgrade the copper network of its customers through migration to optical fibre (OF) network without levying any initial cost.

Customers without broadband facility as per the existing plans too will get basic data facility after migration. The minimum plan would be ₹249 per month in rural areas and ₹299 in urban areas, said Surendran V., Principal General Manager, Ernakulam BA, on Friday.

Customers are being called by BSNL personnel to inform them about the offer and also to take their consent in case of a plan change. During the past five days, 60% of customers gave the green signal to BSNL for migration, while most others either sought more clarity regarding the offer or approval from higher levels. Only 10% of customers were not willing for migration.

ADVERTISEMENT

“A total of 50,000 customers will be called this month to be informed of the development. Simultaneously, the conversion process will be initiated by our partners. We are confident that we will cross 1 lakh fibre to the home [FTTH] customer base in Ernakulam BA, that includes Idukki and Lakshadweep, by providing another 26,000 connections by the end of March 24. The conversion process will be completed in another three months,” he added.

Kerala is one of the leading circles of BSNL, while Ernakulam is one of the important business areas in terms of size and volume of business. Ernakulam has the maximum number of customers in Kerala and is third in fibre connections pan India, with 74,000 lines. The Ernakulam BA still has around 50,000 copper landline connections.

4G rollout

Mr. Surendran said network issues were being sorted out, while the rollout of 4G — a game-changer for BSNL — would be completed in the last quarter of the year. The 4G equipment can be used for 5G as well. “The ushering in of 4G will in turn help improve connectivity in the high ranges, while more towers will be installed to reach remote settlements where other telecom providers have no presence,” he added.

On Lakshadweep, he said the tourism prospects of the region stood to benefit particularly, post the dedication of the submarine cable project. As regards complaints about BSNL services, he said a dedicated team of executives were available to address them.

In addition, BSNL is looking for exclusive partners in areas such as Aluva, Muvattupuzha, Kothamangalam, and Thodupuzha and in many other areas where it has no exclusive partners. In grama panchayats, exclusive partners can register under the Udyami scheme, and connections to customers can be provided under the universal service obligation funding without levying any initial charge. For enquires about partnership business, contact WhatsApp at 94004-88111.

The others who attended the press meet included Latha K., DGM Operations, and Kumaran P.A., DGM Finance.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.