Brushstrokes as weapon in battle against pandemic

The State government’s Social Security Mission and Kerala Cartoon Academy joined hands to create awareness on maintaining social distancing to fight the COVID-19 pandemic on Tuesday, the World Cartoonists Day.

Cartoons painted on the walls of the General Hospital in Ernakulam featured film stars with their popular punchlines modified for the situation, and medical professionals and sanitation workers in the Superman’s attire. The thrust was on social distancing and the use of soap to ensure hand hygiene. Actor Mammootty’s punchline, “Should have sense, sensibility, sensitivity”, became “Should have sense, soap, and social distancing” on the wall.

The programme was inaugurated by Hospital Superintendent A. Anitha; Nursing Superintendent Jessy Varghese; and sanitation workers E.A. Kumaran by handing over masks and sanitisers to the cartoonists.

The pictures were drawn by Cartoon Academy Chairman K. Unnikrishnan, secretary Anoop Radhakrishnan, joint secretary Suresh Da Vinci, Ratheesh Ravi, Manoj Mathasseril, Sinilal O. Sankar, and Bharath Manoj.