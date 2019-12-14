Brown sugar seized; one arrested

The Aluva Range Excise on Friday arrested a person allegedly with 14 grams of a premium variant of brown sugar.

Lalttu Shiekh aka Karim Bhai, 29, a resident of Murshidabad in West Bengal, was nabbed from near the Aluva metro station where he was allegedly waiting to hand over the contraband to a dealer from Panampilly Nagar.

Excise officials claimed that he was a key link in a group engaged in supplying drugs based on advance orders to rave parties to be organised as part of New Year celebrations. He allegedly confessed during interrogation that he sold the stuff for ₹3,000 for two milligrams.

The accused was deputed to Kochi by the drug networks based in Sealdah in West Bengal, said excise officials. Possessing even five grams of the particular variant of brown sugar is a crime that can attract imprisonment of up to ten years. An overdose of the drug could cause heart attacks induced by high blood pressure, said officials. An alert received by the Anti-Narcotic Special Action Shadow team in Aluva Range formed by Deputy Excise Commissioner A.S. Ranjith for cracking the whip on drug networks during the Christmas and New Year season led to the arrest. Excise officials said many resorts in the city were under the radar of the shadow team. A team led by Inspector T.K. Gopi made the arrest.