Broken roads bring city to a standstill

Traffic came to a standstill for hours in most parts of the city on Friday thanks to “inordinate delay” on the part of the PWD and civic agencies in repairing severely-potholed roads. Officials said repair work taken up during the day too contributed to traffic snarls in some places.

The worst-hit was the heavily-barricaded and potholed Kundannur Junction, where traffic snarls extended beyond 2 km on either side. Motorists had a gruelling time, slowing down every few metres to negotiate potholes that are yet to be filled at the junction, despite repeated warnings from District Collector S. Suhas.

The situation was similar at Vyttila which too has been barricaded for flyover work. Ambulances too were trapped for long in bumper-to-bumper traffic. Vehicle movement in the east-west direction was hit at both the junctions, especially towards Thripunithura. Pedestrians had a nightmarish time crossing roads and evading cesspools of dirty water on roads and footpaths.

Meanwhile, District Collector S. Suhas has decided to issue notices to secretaries of the GCDA and the Kochi Corporation, citing inordinate delay on the part of the agencies in commencing repair work.

The decision to initiate action under the Collector’s magisterial powers, under Section 133 of the CrPC (conditional order for removal of nuisance), was taken since the agencies had failed to commence repair work on the four roads — Kaloor-Kadavanthra, Thammanam-Pullepady, Subhash Bose Road, Pandit Karuppan (Thevara Ferry) Road, and Ponnurunni-Chalikkavattom — despite Mr. Suhas issuing a directive on Wednesday to complete repair work on 45 major roads on a war footing. An official press release said that officials of the GCDA and the corporation had failed to even kick-start work on the roads even two days after the directive was issued to restore all the 45 roads.

The Collector has warned that action will be taken under Section 141 of the CrPC (procedure on order being made absolute and consequences of disobedience) if officials fail to restore damaged roads within seven days. Officials who fail to abide by the directive will have to present themselves before the Collector on September 11 and adduce the reason. Mr. Suhas said notices were being issued using his magisterial powers since officials had failed to remove obstacles such as potholes which were a threat to public safety. On Wednesday, he had directed Corporation, GCDA, PWD, RBDCK, NHAI, KRL, and KMRL to restore 45 damaged roads by September 18 and to begin repair work the day itself.

Sources in the corporation said the agency owned and maintained 12 of the 45 roads that were listed on Wednesday. “The PWD owns a bulk of the damaged roads. Work orders were issued for nine of the 12 roads we own. Work has already begun on Thammanam-Pullepady and most other roads. Instructions have been issued to engineers to speed up work,” they said.