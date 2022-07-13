Broken friendship may have triggered youth’s death

Frustration over broken friendship seems to have triggered the gruesome incident in which a youngster allegedly assaulted his friend with a knife and then moments later, slit his own throat in public view at Deshabhimani Junction near Kaloor on Monday evening.

The Ernakulam Town police investigating the case have also reached such a conclusion for the time being. The 25-year-old youth from Thoppumpady allegedly took the extreme step moments after attacking his friend from Aluva just a few metres away. The police said the two had met over Facebook a year ago and had been the best of friends since then.

“For reasons unknown, they had a fallout some days ago, and the friend blocked the number of the deceased. On Monday, the youth texted him to meet at Kaloor. They had a long chat, but the friend insisted on ending their friendship. Then the youth with little warning pulled out chilly power and threw it at the other’s face before slabbing him,” police sources said.

The friend somehow managed to flee from the scene and rush to the General Hospital in an autorickshaw. He has since been discharged and is resting at home. The police have recorded his statement too.

Meanwhile, the police claimed to have received a note from the mobile phone of the deceased. They also suspect whether he could have done such a gruesome act in his senses.

The parents of the deceased are in a state of shock over the tragic end of their only son. They said they had no clue about what led to the incident and sought a detailed probe. They added that their son had appeared happy even on Monday, and that the one who was attacked was his close friend.

The deceased was an engineering graduate and was working with an IT firm at Kaloor. The body was handed over to relatives after post-mortem on Tuesday evening.

Suicide prevention helpline: 0484-2540530