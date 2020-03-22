Broadway market to be shut for 3 days

While a few shops in the city are likely to down shutters till Tuesday, others will soldier on despite subdued business.

Except for grocery and medical stores, all shops in the Broadway Market will be closed on Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday as a precautionary measure, said P.A. Sageer, president, Broadway Shop Owners’ Association.

Stores in Jew Town, Mattancherry, will also remain shut on Sunday, said Sajid Khatai, president, Kashmiri Traders’ Welfare Association. Many of the workers who man the stores had headed home to Kashmir earlier in the week, he added.

Most branded stores in the city continued to operate on Saturday but with low footfall and reduced staff. Some staff members were allowed to take a few days as casual leave, said a staffer at a clothes store on M.G. Road.

While stalls at the Ernakulam Market will remain shut on Sunday, business was booming on Saturday, with people anticipating that they would have to remain at home for a while, said C.J. George, president, Ernakulam Market Stall Owners’ Association. Since most supplies into Kochi come from Tamil Nadu and trucks will not ply from the State on Sunday on account of the curfew, supply and business will be hit for the next few days, he added.

Store owners have been advised to take precautions, while textile shop owners have been asked to prevent customers from trying on clothes, said G. Karthikeyan, president, Kerala Merchants’ Chamber of Commerce. Besides the shutdown on Sunday to adhere to the curfew, no official instructions have been issued to down shutters to avoid panic, he added.