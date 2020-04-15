Kochi

British nationals leave for home

A group of British nationals, stranded in Kerala following the spread of COVID-19 and subsequent travel restrictions, flew home by a British Airways flight from Cochin International Airport about 10 p.m. on Wednesday.

The group included seven people who underwent medical treatment here and among them was a 57-year-old, who was admitted to the Government Medical College at Kalamssery on March 15 after being taken off a flight at Nedumbassery. He had severe COVID-19 pneumonia symptoms. He and his wife, who tested negative, were part of a group of India visitors.

The British Airways flight to Heathrow landed in Kochi from Thiruvananthapuram with 110 passengers onboard. A hundred and fifty-eight passengers boarded the flight here. All are British citizens, said a communication here.

