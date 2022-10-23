Bring Ernakulam-Angamaly archdiocese under direct administration of Pope, demands laity group 

Group says lay people and priests have lost faith in the Syro-Malabar Church leadership

The Almaya Munnettam Co-ordination Samithy, a forum of lay people (lay people’s committee) in the Ernakulam-Angamaly archdiocese of the Syro-Malabar Church, demanded that the archdiocesan administration should be brought directly under the Papal administration and that a fully congregation facing Mass should be declared a liturgical variant in the archdiocese.

A statement issued by the group said here on Sunday that the lay people fully supported a stand taken by the priests in the archdiocese to boycott archdiocesan administrator Andrews Thazhath and not to pay statutory fees owed by the parishes to the archdiocese.

The decision to stop all payments by parishes is not made just by the priests of the archdiocese but also by all the parish councils comprising the lay people too, said Riju Kanjookkaran of the Alamaya Munnettam here on Sunday. The lay people and priests in the archdiocese have lost faith in the Syro-Malabar Church leadership as well as in the Congregation for Oriental Churches, which is meant to look after the affairs of the Syro-Malabar Church. Under these circumstances, Mr. Kanjookkaran demanded, the archdiocese should directly be administered by the Pope.

‘Luxurious lifestyle’

The demand for Papal administration was made in the parish forums in the past frequently, he added. But the priests had opposed the demand in the past. Now, they too were of the same opinion, the lay people’s group claimed. The group also alleged that bishops were leading luxurious lives using money from the votive contributions made by lay people. This cannot continue. Only a person approved by the lay people and priests in the archdiocese will be allowed to administer the archdiocese in the future, the group said.

The meeting, which passed these resolutions, was presided by P.P. Gerard, Pastoral Council general secretary. Convener Jemi Augustine and secretary John Kallookkaran spoke.