Bring back peace to the Church, bishops appeal to Cardinal Alencherry

December 03, 2022 07:38 pm | Updated 07:38 pm IST - KOCHI

Nine bishops of the Ernakulam-Angamaly Archdiocese of the Syro-Malabar Church have sought the immediate intervention of Cardinal Mar George Alencherry “to bring back peace to the Church and open up the [St. Mary’s] cathedral.”

The prelates, including two archbishops, in a recent “confidential letter” to the Cardinal expressed anguish over the destruction of the “magnificent entrance hall of the archbishop’s house, which is our mother house and part of our history”.

The bishops deplored the unfortunate events, referring to unruly scenes inside and outside the premises of St. Mary’s Basilica Cathedral last Sunday, when two groups almost came to blows over the uniform Mass issue.

The basilica, the principal church of the archdiocese, was taken over by the police and handed over to the Ernakulam district administration, considering, as the police said, tension between the two groups.

The bishops suggested the path of dialogue. They expressed hope that a committee appointed by the archdiocese and comprising three bishops would lead discussions on the “present crisis situation” in the archdiocese and find a solution.

The bishops also expressed dismay that while there was scope for a dialogue, Archdiocesan Administrator Mar Andrews Thazhath “rushed to the basilica with police protection and attempted to celebrate the Holy Mass on the first Sunday of Advent”. It took place despite warnings of a possible law and order breakdown. “The provocation will only strengthen protests. Violence breeds violence is a proven truth,” the bishops said in their letter.

They added that the Cardinal, as father and head of the Church, should do everything possible “to stop this crisis with a pastoral solution”, or the crisis may spread to other parishes, leading to the closure of more churches. While abiding by the decision of the Synod, the bishops said that they had expressed their dissent foreseeing such a situation.

As members of the Synod, the bishops said that they respected the instructions from superiors in Rome. “We do share the collegiality of the Synod’s decision,” they added.