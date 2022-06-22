Brief fire at FACT plant in Kochi

A fire broke out at the ammonia plant of Fertilizers and Chemicals Travancore (FACT) on Monday following failure of one of the gaskets of waste heat exchangers in the methanator start-up loop.

The fire lasted for around 30 seconds causing cable damage on the premises of the exchanger. The plant was shut down immediately to avoid further damage, said FACT sources.

After inspection, it was planned to put the ammonia plant back online after essential repair work and renewing damaged cables in a span of two weeks. The company is also planning to utilise the opportunity to address critical maintenance of major plants, including the caprolactam plant, which is scheduled for the annual turn around (ATA) in August. As the ATA of factamfos plants has already been completed and sufficient ammonia stock is available, the company is maintaining factamfos production at normal levels, the sources added.