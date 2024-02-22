Bridges in Ernakulam to be renovated

February 22, 2024 12:38 am | Updated 12:38 am IST - KOCHI

Bridges in the district will be renovated at an investment of ₹2.51 crore, in order of their importance, said Public Works Minister P.A. Mohamed Riyas. Twenty bridges, more than 25 years old, will be renovated under the scheme.

The bridges include Brahmapuram bridge in Thripunithura constituency (₹15 lakh), eight bridges in Vypeen ( ₹14.4 lakh) and Ernakulam North Overbridge ( ₹82 lakh). The Chittoor-Kothad bridge too will be renovated at a cost of ₹8.42 lakh.

Sanction has been accorded for ₹6.2 lakh repair of Thrikkakara-Parakkadavu bridge; ₹3.5 lakh for footpath along Piravom bridge, ₹7.9 lakh for Nechoor Kadavu bridge, ₹25 lakh for Kuzhoor-Kunnikuru bridge near Perumbavoor, and ₹25 lakh for Thonikadavu-Ottapalam bridge. Several small bridges in Perumbavoor have been included in the list.

Bridges in Kunnathunad constituency, the Kanhangad-Willingdon Island bridge, and the Chengal bridge will also be repaired. The LDF government has set a target of building 50 new bridges a year. More than a hundred bridges have been completed over two years. Around half the number of bridges in the State are more than 20 years old, of these 68 bridges will be repaired immediately. ₹2.5 crore has been sanctioned for the purpose with special permission from the Finance department, said a communication here.

