Bridge work begins on Chilavannoor Bund Road to avert flooding, enable bigger boats to operate

December 22, 2023 10:05 pm | Updated 10:05 pm IST - KOCHI

An ‘extra-dosed bridge’ is set to come up in the place of a low-lying bridge over the backwaters along Chilavannoor Bund Road as part of the ₹3,800-crore canal metro project, which was earlier referred to as the Integrated Urban Regeneration and Water Transport System of Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL).

The proposed 180-metre-long Tank Bund Road bridge over Chilavannoor canal will resemble a hanging bridge and is expected to cost ₹38 crore. The iconic structure, that will be fully lit up, will have a seven-metre-wide carriageway and a three-metre-wide viewing deck.

The bridge with improved vertical clearance of five metres from the high flood level will help operate ferries and tourist vessels from, among other locales, Alappuzha to Kochi. It would help bigger boats establish water transport connectivity from the Vyttila-Kumbalam-Netoor waterway to the Kochi metro’s Elamkulam station, where a floating pontoon could be readied to berth the vessels, said official sources.

The Uralungal Labour Contract Cooperative Society (ULCCS) has begun work to build the bridge and aesthetically develop the premises. The waterway will be dredged and widened to the required minimum width of 16.50 metres as part of the project for safe navigation of boats.

Apart from hampering movement of tall boats, the narrow 15-metre-long bridge here was a bottleneck and was cited as a reason for the region getting flooded in rains. The proposed bridge would enable taller boats to pass through, apart from helping contain flooding, the sources added.

Even as the bridge is slated to be commissioned before mid-2024, fear is rife that narrow parts of Chilavannoor Bund Road would hamper smooth flow of vehicles in the corridor.

Water Metro extension

Meanwhile, Kochi Water Metro Limited (KWML) is gearing up to commence trial run of Water Metro ferries in the High Court-South Chitoor corridor. “The ferries will do trial runs for two to three weeks, mainly to help identify hassles if any to their fast and safe cruise on the corridor that is part of National Waterway-III. They could begin operation in the corridor from January. A marine platform and pontoons at Fort Kochi terminal too are expected to be ready by then, for the ferries to call at the heritage locale as well,” said official sources.