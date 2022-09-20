Bridge linking Perumbavoor and Aluva to be completed soon

The construction of the Parappuram-Vallamkadavu bridge across the Periyar, connecting Parappuram in Kanjoor grama panchayat with Vallamkadavu in Perumbavoor municipality, is progressing fast and will be completed by March next. The bridge will enable those coming from Idukki and Kottayam districts to reach the Nedumbassery airport easily and without traffic hassles, according to a communication from the district administration.The construction of the bridge started in 2016 with technical approval of ₹23 crore. However, it was delayed due to floods and the withdrawal of the company that originally took the contract.Once the construction is over, the Parappuram-Vallamkadavu bridge will serve as a bypass for the Kalady Sreesankara Bridge and Kaladi town, the most congested area on MC Road.