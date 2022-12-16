  1. EPaper
Bridge gaps in research, says Chief Minister

‘Only 70 persons found eligible when government decided to award post-doctoral fellowship to 150’

December 16, 2022 09:10 pm | Updated 09:10 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said here on Friday that the State had not been able to step up its research capabilities despite making strides in education and health sectors.

“Research in higher education sector has to scale up in tune with the challenges emerging in various fields. We have to identify the shortcomings and resolve them by strengthening the research ecosystem,” he said in his inaugural address at the cross-disciplinary national conference and workshop on Knowledge Transition organised by the Kerala State Higher Education Council at the Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat).

Mr. Vijayan said only 70 persons were eligible when the government decided to award post-doctoral fellowship to 150 persons. “This indicated gaps in the research sector. We have to meet the needs of society in various sectors through sustained research,” he added.

Minister for Higher Education R. Bindu said the government had earmarked ₹120 crore for six universities towards setting up centres for translational research. The objective is to boost inter-disciplinary and cross-disciplinary approaches in research, she said.

