Bridge construction spelt doom for farmers

When the girders of the bridge across the Dharmadam river on the Mahe Bypass collapsed, more than anyone else, farmers cultivating paddy and breeding shrimp nearby were a worried lot.
Ever since the construction of the bridge began, farmers have been facing enormous losses. The girder collapse added to their woes, as the bund raised to store water for breeding shrimp got damaged.
The loss has been enormous for them, and despite knocking on every door, their plea for compensation and assistance fell on deaf ears, alleged P.K. Marsook, who had started farming near the bridge three years ago. He along with three other partners invested in integrated cultivation of shrimp and paddy in Kaipad field with the support of NABARD. “We took 12.5 acres on lease for five years at a cost of ₹3 lakh a year. The other farmers have invested ₹30 lakh, and since the work started, they had a loss of ₹18 lakh a year,” he said.
According to Mr. Marsook, the bridge construction caused huge loss for farmers in the first year itself. Moreover, the brackish water generated during dredging forced them to stop work. The sluice gate and the bund got damaged several times, including the damage caused by the girder collapse. He said the farmers were now forced to spend a huge sum for reconstructing the bund. He alleged that despite bringing the issue to the attention of the Thalassery MLA, Municipal Chairman, and the Fisheries Department, no action had been taken.
Nishand, another farmer, said the field had never got flooded before the commencement of the bridge construction.
