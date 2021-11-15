Bridge, cemetery issues haunt road widening project

Design submitted by PWD (Bridges Wing) to KRFB kept in abeyance, pending decision on the two aspects

The much-delayed project to widen the Thammanam-Pullepady Road and to extend it to M.G. Road and the NH Bypass has been caught in yet another glitch, with a conclusive decision awaited on constructing an overbridge at Kathrikadavu and widening the road without disrupting a Jewish cemetery.

This has resulted in the alignment and design submitted over a month ago by the PWD (Bridges Wing) to the Kerala Road Fund Board (KRFB) being kept in abeyance, pending a final decision on the two key aspects, it is learnt.

The three-decade-old proposal to develop the road to augment east-west connectivity in Kochi had picked up pace during the past few months, with the Kochi Corporation, PWD, and the KRFB making joint efforts.

Faced with the possibility of traffic snarls worsening at Kathrikadavu once the road was developed, the KRFB began probing the feasibility of readying an overbridge linking the eastern side of the Kathrikadavu Junction that will end beyond the Jewish cemetery on the western side. Still, stakeholders cite the need to acquire more space than what is required to develop the 22-metre road, at either end of the bridge, for service roads.

Mayor M. Anilkumar said the road development project was well on track, although the two aspects need to be addressed. “One more site inspection by stakeholders will be done to find a way out and finalise the alignment near the cemetery,” he said.

Three or four design options are expected to be tabled at the forthcoming meeting of stakeholders that will be held in a week’s time. The meeting is also expected to take a closer look at traffic intersections proposed at Padma Junction and Chakkaraparambu, on either end of the 4-km road. The PWD had included their design in the detailed project report (DPR). It will be followed by an inspection by Kerala Infrastructure Investment Board (KIIFB) officials for approving financial and technical sanctions. Boundary stones might have to be relocated at a few places, based on their suggestions on the alignment.

In the meantime, the Thammanam-Pullepady Road Vikasana Samiti has sought steps to begin land acquisition in areas away from Kathrikadavu, to save on time.