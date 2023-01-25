Bribery charges: police record lawyer’s statement

January 25, 2023 11:50 pm | Updated 11:50 pm IST - KOCHI

The city police on Wednesday recorded the statement of High Court lawyer Saiby Jose Kidangoor who is accused of accepting large sums from various clients on the pretext of bribing High Court judges.

District Police Chief (Kochi City) K. Sethuraman is probing the charges on the instructions of the State Police Chief (SPC). This was after the High Court Vigilance Wing submitted a report to the High Court Registrar after conducting a probe into the allegations.

The statement was recorded at the office of Mr. Sethuraman. According to sources, he denied the allegations outright and stuck to his previous stand that the money collected from clients was his fees and not meant for bribing judges. Mr. Sethuraman is likely to submit a report to the SPC based on which a decision will be taken on whether or not a case can be registered.

Reportedly, the lawyer was earlier asked to appear before the Commissioner, but he failed to do so citing inconvenience. The police are also in the process of collecting statements from witnesses for corroborating the charges.