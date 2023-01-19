Brawl during farewell party at Kochi school leaves enforcement authorities concerned

January 19, 2023 08:35 pm | Updated 08:35 pm IST - KOCHI

The brawl during a farewell party of Plus Two students of a city school on Wednesday has sent a warning signal to enforcement authorities with more such functions on the anvil as the academic year draws to a close.

That seven students, including six minors, were found in an inebriated state is also worrying. Two students aged above 18 years, including one from another school, were taken to the police station by the North Police.

“One of them was charged with creating public nuisance under the influence of alcohol and the preventive arrest of the other was recorded before both were released on station bail. Since the minors could not be taken to the station, their parents were summoned to the station through teachers to inform them about the antics of their wards,” said a senior police officer.

The mobile phone of the one whose preventive arrest was recorded had images and videos of him using drugs. But, the police said that they could not register a case based on that.

Enforcement authorities said they had little control over anything happening on campuses unless school authorities specifically asked for their intervention. “Even in the case of such interventions, hardly anything positive seems to be evolving, owing to the narrow mindedness of society. For instance, authorities of a city school alerted us about potential use of drugs on the campus. While we could not find drugs, we found chewing tobacco from two students. We gave them counselling to reform them only for the mother of one of them to approach us, complaining that her son was ousted from the school. Obviously, the parents of other students took the easy route and pressurised the school to oust the student without accepting the reality that their own wards could fall for the lure of drugs,” said a senior Excise official.

The Education department said it was for the school authorities to ensure that functions organised by students did not go out of control. “The government had issued a circular enlisting guidelines to be followed during Christmas celebrations and they still hold. It is for the school and PTA authorities to take disciplinary action if such celebrations and functions go out of control,” said Honey J. Alexander, Deputy Director of Education, Ernakulam.