Kochi

Brain-dead person’s hands donated to Karnataka native

A native of Karnataka will receive the hands of a 51-year-old person belonging to Kollam, who was declared brain-dead on Tuesday.

The hand transplant surgery was progressing at the Amrita Hospital here on Wednesday evening after the hands were airlifted from Thiruvananthapuram. S. Vinod, a resident of Kililkollur, was declared brain dead at the Government Medical College, Thiruvananthapuram. He was seriously injured after his two-wheeler rammed a private bus near the Kollam bypass on December 30, according to a communication issued by the authorities at Amrita Hospital.

The family members agreed to donate his organs after he was declared brain-dead on Tuesday. The processes were completed as part of the government’s ‘Mrithasanjeevani’ organ donation programme. A team from the Amrita Hospital had reached Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday early morning.

The hands were airlifted in a helicopter from Thiruvananthapuram airport by around 4.05 p.m. It reached the helipad owned by Lulu Group in Edappally by 5 p.m. The hospital authorities at Amrita said that further details about the Karnataka native will be released after the surgery is over.


