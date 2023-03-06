ADVERTISEMENT

Brahmpuram fire: HC registers suo motu case

March 06, 2023 10:21 pm | Updated 10:45 pm IST - KOCHI

‘The unpreparedness of the system in responding to the most serious health emergency in recent times was stark and obvious’

The Hindu Bureau

Water being poured from Indian Navy’s helicopter over heaps of garbage that caught fire on Thursday evening at Brahmapuram waste treatment plant, on Monday. | Photo Credit: R.K. Nithin

The Kerala High Court on Monday registered a suo motu case in connection with the outbreak of fire at the waste dumping yard in Brahmapuram on the basis of a letter written by Justice Devan Ramachandran.

In a letter addressed to the Chief Justice seeking to initiate a suo motu case, the judge pointed out that for the last five or six days, Kochi and its surroundings had been engulfed in toxic smoke billowing out of the burning plastic and other waste. The fate of residents at Brahmapuram and its vicinity had been the most tragic, having to pay with their lives for being reluctant receivers of garbage from the city. The unpreparedness of the official system in responding to the most serious health emergency in recent times was stark and obvious.

The judge said that the Brahmapuram facility had to be effectively monitored, since the present fire prima facie showed how poorly it had been handled. Citizens could not afford to leave their fate to be decided by such seemingly cavalier approach in future.

The fire at Brahmapuram has been contained, but smoke continues to billow from the smouldering heaps of garbage even on Monday. Fire Force personnel spread out heaps of garbage using an excavator and spray water to quell the smoke. | Photo Credit: R.K. Nithin

The letter added that the legacy waste had been accumulated for well over a decade and half. Steps had been taken to reduce such waste and to bio-mine it. Had this been done effectively, perhaps there would not have been so much legacy waste.

The judge said that valiant firefighters were winning the battle with their sheer will power and dedication but with little scientific support, not even wearing the rudimentary chemical/smoke masks. The citizen owed in large measures to them, but the war had already been lost. The citizens had been forced to breath the toxicity for the last several days and its effects may show in weeks, month ,or years ahead. The old, young, and pulmonary infirm had been particularly traumatised. The air is still a tenebrous haze, carcinogens being spewed out by the burning unmined plastic garbage.

The case is likely to come up before a Division Bench on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, a petition was also filed on Monday before the court seeking directive to the State government to conduct an inquiry into the fire that broke out and also seeking another directive to the Pollution Control Board to file a report on the present condition at the plant.

The petition also sought a directive to the State government to frame necessary welfare schemes to deal with health hazards caused to the general public from the foul smell from the smouldering fire.

