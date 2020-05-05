Brahmapuram waste-to-energy plant a necessity, says Mayor

While accepting the State government’s decision to revoke the agreement between the Kochi Corporation and G.J. Eco Power Pvt Ltd. to set up a waste-to-energy plant at Brahmapuram, the corporation would request the government to make alternative arrangements to ensure that plans to treat waste in the district are not jeopardised.

Besides the corporation, five municipalities and three panchayats in the district would depend on the plant to treat waste, Mayor Soumini Jain said at a council meeting held to discuss the matter on Thursday. Irrespective of the company implementing it, a waste-to-energy plant would have to come up at Brahmapuram and the corporation’s steering committee, along with the Leader of the Opposition, would meet the Chief Minister to ensure that immediate action is taken by the government, Ms. Jain said.

A notice has already been sent to the company to initiate the process of cancelling the agreement, said Corporation Secretary Anu R. S.

According to the agreement signed with the company in 2016, the company was required to produce a financial plan and demonstrate financial closure within 150 days of signing the agreement. The government order issued by the Local Self-Government Department (LSGD) last week had itself pointed out that the company had failed to show its financial capability even 1,400 days after the agreement was signed, but the corporation had not initiated any action against the company or sent a notice earlier, pointing to a failure on the corporation’s part, said V.P. Chandran, LDF councillor.