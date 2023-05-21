Brahmapuram waste management imbroglio takes legal turn

May 21, 2023 06:27 pm | Updated 06:27 pm IST - KOCHI

The Brahmapuram waste management imbroglio has taken the legal course with the Kochi Corporation serving a show-cause notice on Zonta Infratech for its alleged failure to complete biomining of legacy waste and the company moving an application for arbitration to settle the dispute.

The company has engaged a New Delhi-based lawyer for the arbitration proceedings and suggested the name of a former judge as its arbitrator in the case.

The civic body had earlier engaged the firm for the biomining of legacy waste at Brahmapuram. The civic authorities alleged that the company failed to perform its task of biomining within the specified time. The major fire that broke out amid the plastic heaps on the campus on March 2 worsened the situation and allegations of maladministration surfaced. The civic body was also accused of awarding the biomining contract to the company in violation of norms. However, the civic authorities had denied the allegations.

The company officials said the Corporation served the show-cause notice seeking an explanation for not completing the work two days after it served the notice for arbitration. The company will reply to the show cause notice in due course. Meanwhile, the firm would go ahead with the decision to leave the matter for arbitration, said an official.

The company views it as a legal matter of contract, which it had entered into with the Kochi Corporation. Notice regarding the arbitration has also been served to the Kerala State Industrial Development Corporation, which was involved in the process. The firm was awaiting the response of the civic body to take the next decision, said the official.

In its notice, the Corporation had asked the firm to explain its failure to implement biomining. The civic body will decide on the contract with the firm after placing its reply before the Corporation Council. It has sought a reply from the firm within 10 days.