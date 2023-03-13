Brahmapuram smoke containment in final phase: district administration

March 13, 2023 08:35 pm | Updated 08:35 pm IST - KOCHI

Nearly a fortnight after the fire breakout in the Kochi Corporation’s solid waste treatment plant at Brahmapuram, authorities on Monday claimed that the efforts towards containing the smoke were approaching completion.

The presence of smoke in the atmosphere had dropped. Final laps in fighting smoke were progressing in five of the seven sectors. Fire and smoke in the other sectors had been completely contained. Smoke in the atmosphere came down progressively through the day, a release said.

At present, 18 fire tenders and 90 firefighters were engaged in the mission. Besides, 57 civil defence volunteers and 16 home guards were also engaged. Health officials and police personnel were also present.

Three high pressure pumps and 22 excavators were being used. The Fire and Rescue Services was determined to draw curtains on the longest mission in its history at the earliest.

The Chief Secretary, in a Facebook watch, shared a new video of the Brahmapuram plant taken from a drone to ensure that things were being brought under control.

“As can be seen, there is no major fire or smoke at all. The Fire department is preparing a strategy on how to be cautious in the coming days to prevent recurring or reigniting fires,” he posted.

Meanwhile, Nipun Cherian, president of V4 Kochi, announced an indefinite fast on the issue in front of the district collectorate from Wednesday.

Among his many demands were prosecuting Corporation authorities responsible for the fire and the resultant health hazard caused by toxic smoke and suspending the alleged illegal treatment of waste at Brahmapuram.