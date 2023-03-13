Brahmapuram smoke caused man’s death, alleges family

March 13, 2023 08:00 pm | Updated 08:00 pm IST - KOCHI

Family members of a 70-year-old man who died here on Monday alleged that the smoke following the massive fire at Brahmapuram had aggravated his condition.

Lawrence Joseph, a resident of V.K. Lane in Vazhakkala, was taken to the Ernakulam Medical Centre after his condition worsened. The hospital authorities said the man was brought dead to the hospital and the family members had not raised any such allegation then.

His wife, Lisie, told media persons that her husband’s condition had worsened from March 8. His oxygen saturation levels had also declined. He was also having respiratory problems for some time, she said.

K. Sudhakaran, Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee president, who visited the residence of the deceased, said that the family members firmly believed that the toxic fumes from Brahmapuram had worsened his condition. Hibi Eden, MP, briefed Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya about the death of the senior citizen.

Mobile units

Over 70 persons received treatment through the mobile medical units launched by the Health department on Monday. Two such units were stationed at Thammanam and Ponnurunni managed by the National Health Mission and Aster Medcity respectively.