Brahmapuram scenario has worsened: SLMC

‘Solid waste management yet to conform to prescribed standards’

The State Level Monitoring Committee (SLMC) on solid waste management appointed by the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has reported that the solid waste management in the Kochi Corporation’s Brahmapuram yard is yet to conform to the standards prescribed under the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016.

The condition of the yard has worsened owing to the onset of the south-west monsoon as per the inspection report submitted by the Kerala State Pollution Control Board (PCB) on July 24. It showed heavy flow of leachate due to rains from the plastic dumping area, said the report submitted by A.V. Ramakrishna Pillai, SLMC chairman, before the tribunal on July 28, in the case related to the poor waste management scenario in Brahmapuram.

It is also reported that the plastic dumping had been extended to the area where the waste-to-energy plant was proposed. “The condition of the plant has worsened since my visit to the site on March 3 this year,” he said.

The committee pointed out that the segregation of waste at source had not been ensured as mixed waste continued to be dumped in the yard. Fresh waste materials brought from local bodies depending on Brahmapuram were found dumped over the existing legacy (old) waste.

A major portion of the windrow composting shed was in a dilapidated condition. Rainwater has been falling over the legacy waste deposited in the damaged facility, leading to the flow of leachate into the nearby Kadambrayar river. Several hundred tonnes of legacy waste were seen accumulated inside and outside the windrow composting sheds, it said.

Leachate was found flowing out from the windrow composting sheds. A major portion of the drains intended to carry the leachate was not covered. The leachate flow through the drains was blocked owing to the presence of legacy waste. There were visible discharge routes that appeared to be intentionally created for the discharge of untreated waste, which ultimately would find its way to the adjacent marshy area and then to the Kadambrayar as well as a branch of the Chithrapuzha. Both the rivers have been identified as “critically-polluted” stretches by the Central Pollution Control Board, according to the report.