Brahmapuram plant should be declared a vital installation, says police report

March 29, 2023 07:28 pm | Updated 07:28 pm IST - KOCHI

The Brahmapuram solid waste treatment plant should be declared a vital installation, said District Police Chief (Kochi City) K. Sethu Raman in his preliminary report submitted to the Chief Secretary on the fire at the plant on March 2.

This was necessary to ensure regular security audit, the report observed. As of now, Kochi has several vital installations where regular security audit is being done. They include Hindustan Organic Chemicals, FACT, BPCL, Kochi Refineries, Cochin Special Economic Zone, Infopark, High Court, and Collectorate.

“Since the Brahmapuram plant is not considered a vital installation, no security audit is being done. A security audit team consisting of officials from the Kochi Corporation, fire force, police, intelligence wings, contractors, and other stakeholders is essential to enforce and monitor standard operating procedures and ensure regular drills,” the report said.

Insufficient CCTVs

The report further said that though the plant has six functional CCTVs, they are insufficient to cover the entire area. Neither do they offer a 360-degree angle nor are they thermal imaging cameras. “CSML [Cochin Smart Mission Limited] has proposed installation of additional 15 cameras at the plant. CSML in cooperation with the Kochi city police has developed a mobile phone app named ‘safekochi’ to link the cameras with the police control room. Emergency call box and public announcement system are also recommended by the police,” the report said.

CCTV cameras may be integrated with video image detection technologies in which cameras scan the area and alert about smoke or flames. Air sampling smoke detection and smoke alarms also will be of immense help in the early detection of fire. The use of drones, thermal images, and smart personal protection equipment will enhance the capabilities of fire and rescue personnel as well.

No evidence of sabotage yet

Meanwhile, the report said though the ongoing investigation into the March 2 fire at Brahmapuram by a special investigation team had so far not come across any conclusive evidence yet, the possibility of deliberate and man-made fire, arson, and sabotage had not been ruled out. “Nevertheless, unpredictable recurrence of fire in any part of the dump at any time seems to be inevitable,” the report said.

It added that the available evidence such as eyewitness statements, CCTV visuals, call data record details, mobile phone analytics, forensic evidence, and literature review suggested that the possibility of self-combustion and recurrence of fire at regular intervals was extremely likely.