Brahmapuram not among 19 dumping sites to be cleared under KSWMP: Minister

August 19, 2023 06:41 pm | Updated 06:41 pm IST - KOCHI

The Kochi Corporation’s solid waste treatment plant at Brahmapuram is not among the 19 major dumping sites to be cleared under the Kerala Solid Waste Management Project (KSWMP), Minister for Local Self Government M.B. Rajesh has said.

The project proposes bioremediation of 19 major dumping sites in urban local bodies across the State in a year to enable reclamation of valuable land and to minimise the negative impacts on the community.

Addressing the media here on Saturday, Mr. Rajesh responded in the negative when asked whether the Brahmapuram plant was among the 19 dumping sites. Biomining of legacy waste at the plant has already been re-tendered after expelling a company that was originally assigned with the work, in the wake of the fire at the plant. The work will be funded by the Corporation.

Mr. Rajesh did not take it kindly when it was pointed out that the funding of the work was too much for the Corporation and might lead to its closure. Funding would not be an issue for waste management anywhere in the State, he said.

Later, Mayor M. Anilkumar clarified that projects under the KSWMP need to be approved by the World Bank, whereas biomining at Brahmapuram had already been re-tendered. “We have funds under various heads to initiate biomining of legacy waste. We need not worry about the future fund requirement in a year or so. Our priority under the KSWMP will be to buy vehicles for waste transportation,” he said.

The volume of legacy waste piled up at the Brahmapuram plant over the years remains yet to be accurately estimated. Even by a rough assessment, biomining will cost in excess of ₹100 crore. The Corporation council is yet to approve the biomining proposal.

The ₹2,400-crore KSWMP is being implemented with the support of the World Bank and the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank.