Brahmapuram: firefighters engaged in their lengthiest mission ever

March 09, 2023 07:31 pm | Updated 07:31 pm IST - KOCHI

The Fire and Rescue Services is engaged in the lengthiest operation in its history as firefighters remain deployed round-the-clock at the Brahmapuram solid waste treatment plant where a fire broke out on plastic garbage heaps last Thursday.

Over 200 firefighters drawn from units in Kannur to Thiruvananthapuram are fully engaged in efforts to bring the smoke under control. They are deployed round-the-clock in two shifts.

Garbage piled up over 70 acres out of the 110 acres had reportedly gone up in flames stifling the city with smoke and the pungent smell of burnt plastic since then. While the fire had been brought under control, smoke from the smouldering garbage continues to pose a major health challenge. While smoke in 70% of the active fire zone could be contained, smoke continue to billow out of the remaining 30% of the area, said Regional Fire Officer J.S. Sujith Kumar.

ADVERTISEMENT

Around 40,000 litres of water are being pumped into the tossed-around garbage in a minute to contain the smoke. Water is being pumped with the help of big pumps directly from Kadamprayar. Plastic garbage is being tossed around at a depth of 4 metres and watered down to contain the smoke emanating from the bottom of the garbage heaps. Chained excavators are being used for the purpose.

Twenty fire tenders with capacity to carry 5,000 litres of water each are being engaged in the work. Water is being pumped directly in stretches inaccessible to water tenders.

In some stretches, solid waste and other types of waste are mixed up with plastic waste making life tough for firefighters and delaying the containment of smoke. Mr. Kumar said that firefighters were engaged in a tough and dangerous mission. It is set to turn tougher with the operation now about to be shifted to marshy areas.

Many firefighters have developed health issues after being continuously exposed to a highly toxic environment. A medical camp is being run at the firefighting site to screen firefighters for health issues.