Brahmapuram fire to dominate Kochi Corporation Council meeting on Monday

March 12, 2023 10:01 pm | Updated 10:05 pm IST - KOCHI

The Brahmapuram fire will set the tone for the meeting of the Kochi Corporation Council scheduled to be held on Monday.

The meeting comes 12 days after the disastrous fire at the waste treatment plant. Incidentally, the United Democratic Front (UDF) had been demanding special sessions of the council to discuss the issue of waste management. The council meeting is likely to witness acrimonious scenes as the UDF councillors will hold the CPI(M)-led administration responsible for the mishap. The UDF has also announced a protest meeting before the Corporation office on Monday at 11 a.m., demanding the resignation of Mayor M. Anilkumar.

The UDF would also demand a comprehensive probe into the incidents, cancellation of the agreement with the private firms for waste management, and recovery of the money paid to the companies, said Antony Kureethara, the leader of the Congress in the council.

The Left Democratic Front (LDF) councillors are expected to put up a defence in the council by explaining the steps the civic body had taken earlier to address the issue of waste management and the firefighting measures undertaken at the site.

Meanwhile, V.D. Satheesan, the Opposition Leader in the State Assembly, said the health hazards caused by the fire from Brahmapuram posed a challenge to the Constitutional Right to Life of the people of Kochi. The State government yielded to mafia groups that were controlling the waste management sector. There was no effective leadership to handle the distress situation, he said at a conclave organised by the UDF here on Sunday. K. Babu and T. J. Vinod, MLAs, and Ernakulam district panchayat president Ullas Thomas were among those who spoke.

Holiday for schools

The district administration has declared a holiday for all educational institutions in the city and neighbouring local bodies till March 15 as a precautionary measure.

Medical camp

The Amrita Institute of Medical Sciences, in association with the district administration and the Health department, will organise a free medical camp at Cheruthottukunnel Parish hall at Karimugal on Monday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Specialist doctors from various disciplines would attend, said a communication issued by the hospital authorities.