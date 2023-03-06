Brahmapuram fire proves an invaluable learning experience to civil defence volunteers

March 06, 2023 06:28 pm | Updated 06:28 pm IST - KOCHI

The fire at Brahmapuram solid waste treatment plant has proved to be a learning experience for the civil defence volunteers in the district.

On an average, 30 to 50 civil defence volunteers have been assisting the Fire and Rescue Services personnel since the plastic garbage heaps caught fire on Thursday evening. Majority of the volunteers were at the site of such a major fire for the first time and it has helped them garner valuable lessons beyond their training.

“It taught them how to multitask on a disaster site and how firefighting is carried out by dividing the active fire zone into various sectors. On the first day, they participated in the actual fire fighting exercise. But since the arrival of more units from other districts, volunteers were asked to focus more on being an efficient support system to help the firefighters focus entirely on their task,” said Binu Mitran, Ernakulam divisional warden, civil defence.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nithin S. Nair, Post Warden of civil defence attached to Muvattupuzha fire station, said that while a few of them had participated in the fire fighting exercise at Brahmapuram last year, this time the scale and intensity of the fire was far too worse.

“The opportunity to work alongside firefighters was an invaluable learning experience. We were split into teams assigned with tasks such as water feeding, food supply, medical care, and communication, besides actual firefighting,” he said.

Nisha P. Mohanan, a civil defence volunteer from North Paravur, has her foot covered with cuts after moving around the fire site in gum boots for two consecutive days, not to mention the breathing difficulty. “But we sign up for that level of dedication. Experiences like these equip us to coordinate things in a disaster site, making things much easier for firefighters,” she said.

Since the entire fire force was fully engaged, there was no specific mobilisation process for the volunteers this time. A message posted in the WhatsApp group of volunteers proved enough to mobilise them. A report is also submitted to the district fire officer daily about the activities of the volunteers.

The district has at least 25 active volunteers across all the 18 fire stations in the district.