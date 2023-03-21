ADVERTISEMENT

Brahmapuram fire: police to file report in two days

March 21, 2023 01:05 am | Updated 01:05 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The city police are set to submit a report based on the probe into the fire breakout at the Kochi Corporation’s solid waste treatment plant at Brahmapuram to the Chief Secretary and the State Police Chief in two days.

District Police Chief (Kochi City) K. Sethu Raman told this to the media on the sidelines of a meeting on waste management organised by the city police here on Monday.

ALSO READ
Open burning of municipal solid waste poses health and environmental risks: experts

He said that police are doing the maximum possible. “We have collected and analysed all available CCTV footage second-by-second. Details of all the 48 persons who were at the plant at the time of the fire have been collected and their call record details are being looked into. A forensic team has also examined the plant premises,” said Mr. Sethu Raman.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ALSO READ
A dump fire that raises a stink

The police are expecting to receive satellite images from the NASA earth observatory shortly and expect them to give a clearer picture on where the fire started. An inquiry was on to find out whether the fire erupted on the surface or deep beneath the waste. As the waste remained piled up, gases could form underneath and trigger the fire deep inside, Mr. Sethu Raman said. The police are investigating such scientific angles as well.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US