Brahmapuram fire: over 7,000 covered under health survey

March 15, 2023 09:51 pm | Updated 09:51 pm IST - KOCHI

Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHA) deployed by the Health department have collected details of around 7,400 persons living near the Brahmapuram site as part of the health survey being held to identify those impacted by the toxic fumes that emanated from the yard following the major fire on March 2.

Data collection is done to provide expert medical care to affected people, besides ensuring follow-up services for the elderly as well as pregnant women living in the affected areas. Councillors and trained members of the district response team have been asked to offer guidance and support over telephone to persons living in the affected areas, according to Health Minister Veena George.

The Family Health Centre at Kakkanad has been offering expert care to those who faced various problems after inhaling fumes from the site.