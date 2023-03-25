Brahmapuram fire: no decision yet on action to be taken against firm

March 25, 2023 06:28 pm | Updated 06:28 pm IST - KOCHI

Mayor M. Anilkumar has said that the Kochi Corporation alone cannot decide on action to be taken against Zonta Infratech Private Limited for the reported lapses in carrying out biomining at the Brahmapuram dumping yard.

Asked why not even a notice was issued to the firm even after three weeks of the massive fire, he said on Saturday that legal measures could be taken only in consultation with the expert panel appointed by the Kerala High Court. Moreover, it was the Kerala State Industrial Development Corporation that awarded biomining work to the company. However, he admitted that the onus of paying ₹54-crore fee for biomining lay with the civic body.

The Mayor said he was not aware of reports that the Corporation Secretary had recommended termination of agreement with the company in October 2022 for its various lapses and poor quality of work. He claimed that the council had no idea about the subcontract given by Zonta to another company for biomining at a cost of nearly ₹22 crore, though he said he had held discussions with representatives of the firm that reportedly earned the subcontract and directed them to speed up work. He denied reports that Congress leader N. Venugopal had requested him to award the subcontract to the latter’s family members.

Demand for resignation

The Corporation council meeting scheduled for Saturday morning ended in a few minutes after Opposition councillors shouted slogans and raised banners alleging corruption in the award of the biomining contract. They demanded the resignation of the Mayor, who approved the agenda before winding up the proceedings. The proposals in the agenda that received nod include entrusting a private company with the collection of domestic biomedical and sanitary waste at a cost of ₹45 plus GST for a kilogram.