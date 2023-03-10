Brahmapuram fire: Minister says all available resources in the country being mobilised

March 10, 2023 10:02 pm | Updated 10:02 pm IST - KOCHI

The State government has arranged all possible systems available in the country for fighting the fire and the resultant smoke at the Brahmapuram solid waste treatment plant, Minister P. Rajeeve has said.

Opinions of universities and waste management experts have been taken aboard in dealing with the situation. The past three fire breakouts could be contained in four days. But the current fire had prolonged, said the Minister after a high-level meeting at the District Collectorate.

The government has, however, actively intervened. A system led by ministers has been evolved to coordinate activities. It is in addition to a high-level meeting called by the Chief Minister on the issue. Round-the-clock work is being done to toss around garbage using as many as 55 excavators to water it down. The Indian Navy and the Indian Air Force have also been roped in to assist the operation.

Meanwhile, District Collector N.S.K. Umesh took stock of the situation. The Sub Collector and the Deputy Collector stayed back through the night to monitor the work. Smoke in 80% of the area has been contained. The fire zone has been split into eight zones to carry out smoke containment activities. Smoke in three more sectors remains to be contained.

Mr. Rajeeve said nine medical camps had been organised to detect health issues caused by the smoke. Two control rooms are open. Arrangements have been made to make medicines available. It has been decided not to take plastic waste to Brahmapuram.

Movement of garbage other than plastic has resumed. Police probe into the fire is under way, and further action will be taken on the basis of the police report. A decision on a more comprehensive probe will be taken on the basis of the report.

Mr. Rajeeve said engaging an expert agency to study health issues caused by the smoke would be considered.