Brahmapuram fire: Kochi Mayor says scientific measures will be in place to save the situation; Opposition demands vigilance probe

March 03, 2023 10:27 pm | Updated 10:27 pm IST - KOCHI

Conceding that the fire hydrants of the Kochi Corporation at Brahmapuram turned out to be of no use to firefighters on Thursday in controlling the blaze, Mayor M. Anilkumar said scientific measures would be adopted to address the issue on the campus.

The water level in the river that flows through the region had dropped significantly during summer. The waterbody was also filled with mud, which rendered the hydrants useless. As fire engulfed the plastic heaps at the site, steps were taken for drawing water from the river from some points where there was no mud deposit. The compound wall of the plant site was demolished to facilitate fire fighters access the waterbody, he said.

The fire incidents at Brahmapuram have a history of one decade. The previous councils too had spent significant amounts to control fire outbreaks, he added.

The Corporation has opened a control room to handle the situation following the incident and has extended the required support to fire and rescue personnel. Standing committee chairpersons T.K. Ashraf, P.R Renish, and V.K. Sreejith are coordinating with the authorities in controlling the fire. Once the hydrants of the civic body become operational, the fire could be fully brought under control, the Mayor said.

Mr. Anilkumar said the Indian Navy had carried out an aerial observation on his request. A squad of experts of the Navy has also moved to the site. The Navy has offered to support firefighters at the site, he added.

Meanwhile, the Opposition councillors said the Mayor was responsible for the mishap. Though the Opposition flagged safety issues at Brahmapuram and cautioned the civic body about the possibility of a fire, the administration failed to act, said Antony Kureethara, leader of the Congress in the council.

The Mayor should have visited the site considering the gravity of the issue. Immediate steps should be taken to control the fire, failing which the storage facility for refuse derived fuel and fuel loads may also catch fire, the councillor said after visiting the spot.

Alleging that biomining was carried out by the firm contracted for the job in a callous and unscientific manner, Mr. Kureethara demanded that the authorities probe whether someone had set the waste on fire to make pecuniary gains.

UDF councillors staged a dharna in front of the Kochi Corporation office on Friday alleging that the fire was the result of a deliberate act. They sought an an inquiry by the Vigilance and Anti Corruption Bureau into the awarding of contract for biomining of legacy waste. The councillors of the CPI, a constituent of the LDF, had come out against the decision to award the biomining contract to the firm. The party suspected foul play in the deal, said Mr. Kureethara.