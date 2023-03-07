Brahmapuram fire hit Kochi city worst on Sunday, says online survey

March 07, 2023 08:42 pm | Updated 09:22 pm IST - KOCHI

In the six days since fire erupted amid plastic garbage heaps at the Brahmapuram waste treatment plant on Thursday, the city was worst hit on Sunday, going by feedback from responders of an ongoing online survey and hazard mapping.

Most number of high-impact areas spread over a large radius around the plant were reported on Sunday. Nearly 900 people have so far participated in the process.

The survey and mapping are being carried out by Resilient Destinations Foundation, a not-for-profit organisation using the tourism industry’s network through an industry player, The Blue Yonder, while data was categorised and hosted on a web platform by Equinoct, a community-sourced modelling solution provider.

The affected areas were classified into three categories – low impact, medium impact, and high impact. The areas were coloured in the map as yellow, orange, and red respectively. Areas where smoke was only visible was categorised as low impact, where the smell of burnt plastic was also felt were classified as medium impact, and areas where responders felt physical discomfort as well were classified as high impact.

“Owing to the location of the plant, the impact of any future fire breakout will affect the city worst. Post-January, the wind bringing the north-eastern monsoon will blow the smoke in the south-west direction because of which areas like Vyttila bore the brunt of the smoke. Then the wind switches direction from west to east during the afternoon because of which the smoke will remain suspended in the air,” said C.G. Madhusoodhanan, chief executive officer of Equinoct.

He said it could be substantiated by assessing the readings at the air quality monitoring station at Vyttila. The result of the survey, Mr. Madhusoodhanan said, could be used for issuing warnings to the public on when they should stay away from the worst affected areas.

“The survey and mapping will continue till the impact of the fire subsides in a couple of days. We have handed over the results to the District Disaster Management Authority for any possible intervention,” said Mr. Madhusoodhanan.