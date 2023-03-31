ADVERTISEMENT

Brahmapuram fire: forensic report hints at sub-surface fire as the trigger

March 31, 2023 11:09 pm | Updated 11:09 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The nature of the fire at the Brahmapuram yard in early March and its extension beyond the landfill boundaries indicate that it was not surface fire, but obscure sub-surface fire, one that could have been triggered by spontaneous combustion of solid waste from the heat generated by gases from the landfill, says a report readied by the Regional Forensic Science Lab, Thrissur.

The blaze could have occurred due to chemically and biochemically mediated degradation of waste. The landfill contained a large variety of solid waste, each having different thermal characteristics, and the material at the seat of fire which is more prone to ignite spontaneously could have caused the fire.

In addition, factors such as moisture content, abundance of oxygen, wind speed in the southern side of the landfill, and elevated atmospheric temperature during March could have escalated the sub-surface heat generation in the garbage layer, triggering the fire, says the report submitted by Abdul Rasak T., Assistant Director (Chemistry) of the lab.

On samples collected from the spot, it further suggests that the southern side of the landfill that bordered the Kadambrayar could have been the seat of fire. The marshy land here could have catalysed the production of heat and landfill gases like methane from anaerobic biological degradation of waste. Being a heat-trapping gas, methane could have caused spontaneous ignition of solid waste, increasing temperature on the southern side of the landfill.

