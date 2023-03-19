HamberMenu
Brahmapuram fire exposed inefficiency of govt. and Kochi Corporation, allege former Mayors

March 19, 2023 10:31 pm | Updated 10:31 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Brahmapuram fire and the time taken to extinguish the blaze were the results of the mismanagement and inefficiency of the State government and the Kochi Corporation in waste management and rescue operations, alleged Tony Chammani and Soumini Jain, two former Congress Mayors of Kochi.

High Court’s review of waste management issue crucial for Kochi Corporation, Kerala government

Mayor M. Anilkumar, who had failed to cancel the contract awarding the work given to a private firm for biomining in Brahmapuram, was protecting the vested interests of his party bosses. Though the Mayors of Kollam and Kannur acted against the firm in public interest, the Kochi Mayor failed to act against the company. Instead, he was attempting to defame those who had exposed the misgivings of the civic body, they said in a joint statement issued on Sunday.

