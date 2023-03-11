Brahmapuram fire: experts find present method of smoke containment most effective

March 11, 2023 07:39 pm | Updated 07:39 pm IST - KOCHI

A meeting of experts has found the current method of tossing around garbage and watering it down as the most effective way to contain smoke at the Brahmapuram plant.

The meeting chaired by Additional Chief Secretary A. Jayathilak was held to take stock of the situation in the wake of the fire breakout at the plant.

Though the meeting discussed various alternative ways to fight smoke, experts concluded that they were not suitable under the circumstances prevailing in the plant. Apart from completely containing the smoke, the meeting also discussed possible ways to avert similar incidents in the future. Experts put forward solutions to counter air pollution caused by the smoke. The priority is to douse the fire and contain smoke.

ADVERTISEMENT

It was also decided to install infrared thermal cameras and gas monitors to predict fire-prone areas. The Pollution Control Board was asked to make a risk assessment in the wake of continuing smoke. The meeting also decided to remove ashes from the plant at the earliest.

Environment scientists from Mahatma Gandhi University and the Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat), officials of the fire wing of Cusat, District Disaster Management Authority, Fire and Rescue Services department, and Central and State pollution control boards participated in the meeting.