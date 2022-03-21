Brahmapuram fire brought under control

March 21, 2022 21:50 IST

A major fire that broke out on the campus of the solid waste treatment plant of the Kochi Corporation at Brahmapuram on Monday has been brought under control.

It took almost eight hours and around 30 fire and rescue personnel to bring under control the fire that broke out at the garbage heaps. The call for rescue came at around 2.30 a.m and it was by 10 a.m. that the rescue personnel returned to their units after bringing the blaze under control. The rescue personnel were led by K. N. Satheesan, the Station Officer of the Thrikkakara unit.

Smoke that billowed out of the plant site had spread over Brahmapuram, Karimugal, Ambalamugal, Kakkanad and Irumbanam areas causing distress.

Fire tenders and firefighters from Thrikkakara, Eloor, Thripunithura, Gandhi Nagar and Aluva were engaged in the operations. Smoke that billowed out of the garbage heaps posed serious challenges to the rescue workers, said a Fire Force official.

This is the second fire incident at Brahmapuram this year. Summer months have proved risky to the civic authorities as well as fire fighters as fire breaks out frequently at the site. While some civic officials blame it on the methane gas that would escape from the plastic and other garbage piled up at the site for the fire, some fire fighters suspect that it may not be a case of accidental fire. The possibility of someone setting the garbage on fire cannot be ruled out, said an official.

The source of the fire on Monday remains unknown.