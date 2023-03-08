Brahmapuram fire: authorities repeat assurances as garbage heaps continue to smoulder

March 08, 2023 08:33 pm | Updated 08:33 pm IST - KOCHI

The city woke up to similar sights of smoke and the smell of burnt plastic as Wednesday marked the completion of a week since the plastic garbage heaps at Brahmapuram waste treatment plant went up in flames.

As in the days since the fire broke out, the authorities stuck to similar assurances about intensified efforts being under way to contain the smoke. But this inspired little confidence on a day when complaints about fresh bouts of smoke and odour of burnt plastic were reported from across the city and suburbs since overnight.

The Youth Congress responded to the Kochi Corporation’s claims that the situation was under control by dumping waste in front of the Mayor’s office. They were later removed by the police.

For the third day running, firefighters continued to toss around the garbage heaps in an effort to contain the smouldering smoke from beneath by watering it down. The district administration invoked the Disaster Management Act to seize more excavators to cover the maximum possible area and called for drivers to operate them.

The defence forces deployed an Advanced Light Helicopter, which was engaged in aerial spraying of water between 9.30 a.m. and 11 a.m. Incidentally, the same Indian Navy assets under the Southern Naval Command were engaged in combating fire at the Mhadei Wildlife Sanctuary in Goa earlier this year, said a defence spokesperson.

The Indian Navy’s fire tenders and firefighters were also engaged on the ground. The firefighters of the Navy were seen wearing canister masks as the smoke was worse than the previous few days.

Waste collection

The civic body was yet to resume collection of biodegradable waste from households despite coming in for considerable flak from the court. “We have inspected two sites at Ambalamugal [for dumping biodegradable waste], though the road access needs to be cleared. We are hopeful of resuming it probably by Thursday in consultation with the Mayor,” said T.K. Ashraf, chairman of Corporation Health Standing Committee.

Holiday declared

After drawing considerable flak from the public for not declaring holiday for schools within the affected local body limits on Wednesday, the district administration went one step further and did so for all educational institutions, including professional colleges, at Puthencruz, Kizhakkambalam and Kunnathunadu panchayats, Thrikkakara, Thripunithura and Maradu municipalities, and the Kochi Corporation on Thursday and Friday.

Meanwhile, the civic body and the district administration were fast losing the war of perception as people began to lose faith in their assurances as reflected in the increased traffic of memes on social media. The shifting of the Ernakulam District Collector amid the crisis did not help improve that perception either.