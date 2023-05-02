HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Brahmapuram fiasco costs Kerala State exchequer ₹1.14 crore

Quoting the Corporation secretary, the RTI authority said that the civic body incurred around ₹90 lakh towards handling the crisis

May 02, 2023 04:17 pm | Updated 05:01 pm IST - Kochi

M.P. Praveen
A Fire and Rescue Service personnel fighting the fire that broke out at the Brahmapuram solid waste treatment plant on March 2. File

A Fire and Rescue Service personnel fighting the fire that broke out at the Brahmapuram solid waste treatment plant on March 2. File | Photo Credit: Thulasi Kakkat

The nearly fortnight-long fiasco at Kochi Corporation’s solid waste treatment plant at Brahmapuram following the fire outbreak on heaps of plastic waste in March is likely to cost the State exchequer ₹1.14 crore, it has emerged.

This was revealed by the district disaster management department in response to a Right to Information (RTI) application filed by RTI activist Raju Vazhakkala. The activist had posed a set of five queries including the itemised total cost incurred for dousing the Brahmapuram fire, whether payment was due to anybody and under which head the payment was made.

ALSO READ
Around 13,000 tonnes of burnt residue, ash lying at Brahmapuram fire site

Also Read | NGT disappointed over delay in removal of burnt waste at Brahmapuram

Quoting the Corporation secretary, the RTI authority said that the civic body incurred around ₹90 lakh towards handling the crisis. This was spent on various expenses like the rent and fuel expenses of deploying excavators, floating machines, pumps and motors, transportation charges of the equipment, wages of the operators of the excavators, soil test, setting up temporary resting facility and bio-toilets, light and food.

“We have forwarded a letter to the local self-government department in this regard. To our knowledge, it has been put up before the finance department for sanction,” said mayor M. Anilkumar.

ALSO READ
A dump fire that raises a stink

Besides, the crisis inflicted further additional costs. The programme manager of the District Health and Family Welfare Society has claimed ₹11 lakh on account of organising a medical camp for firefighters in Kakkanad, buying medical equipment, and expenses towards arranging accommodation for doctors and related staff.

In addition to this, the District Medical Officer had made a claim of ₹13 lakh towards various medical expenses.

In response to the query on whether payment was still due to anyone and under what overhead the payment was made, the RTI authority said that the said amount was not available under the suitable overhead or account. Hence, a letter demanding the amount had been despatched to the State Government.

Mr. Anilkumar, however, claimed that the payments had already been cleared and that it now needs to be reimbursed by the government.

Related Topics

Kerala / fire / Kochi

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.