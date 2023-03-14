Brahmapuram fallout: PCB asks Kochi Corporation to implement 10-point action plan before June 5

March 14, 2023 07:34 pm | Updated 07:34 pm IST - KOCHI

The Kerala State Pollution Control Board (PCB) has asked the Kochi Corporation to implement a 10-point short-term plan in the wake of the Brahmapuram fire outbreak.

The measures have to be in place before June 5. The first step is to ensure that non-biodegradable waste will not be taken to the dumping yard. Non-biodegradable waste should be collected by authorised collectors and transferred to the Clean Kerala Company, according to the report prepared by the board.

Sanitary napkins and diapers have to be disposed of at the common biomedical waste treatment facility in Ernakulam. The civic body should set up 24x7 surveillance to ensure that no littering of waste happens in the city. The defects of the existing windrow composting plant must be rectified. It has to be made fully operational for processing of biodegradable waste, the PCB said.

The treatment of biodegradable waste at source has to be insisted for apartments, gated communities, and commercial establishments. Biomining has to be completed, and the refuse derived fuel (RDF) after biomining of old waste must be removed from the site. The rejects and the good earth should be disposed of as per the guidelines of the Central Pollution Control Board. The roads in and around the waste dumping area have to be developed and maintained properly for easy access to vehicles, especially in emergency situations.

The board has instructed the Corporation authorities to rectify defects in leachate collection and the treatment facility at the site. CCTV facility at the site has to be made operational. Weigh bridge should be made functional, and proper records must be maintained, it said.