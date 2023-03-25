Brahmapuram fallout: NGT asks KSIDC to file detailed report

March 25, 2023 06:44 pm | Updated 06:44 pm IST - KOCHI

The Southern Bench of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has asked the Kerala State Industrial Development Corporation (KSIDC) to come up with a detailed report on action taken after the government entrusted it with the task of identifying an experienced and technically competent agency for biomining at the Brahmapuram dumping yard of the Kochi Corporation.

The Bench comprising Justice Pushpa Sathyanarayana and expert member Dr. Satyagopal Korlapati suo moto impleaded the agency as additional respondent in the case related to serious violations of environmental norms at Brahmapuram as per its order dated March 20.

A government order dated March 5, 2020 issued by the department of Disaster Management had said that the Corporation was not in a position to manage the complex issue of clearing legacy waste. The Local Self-Government department (LSGD) had taken over the task of scientific management of legacy waste by invoking provisions under Section 24(e) of the Disaster Management Act, 2005. The tender process initiated by the Corporation for legacy waste management was also cancelled as per the order.

Quoting the order, the Bench pointed out that the KSIDC was entrusted with the task of initiating an urgent, transparent and competitive bidding process to identify an experienced and technically competent agency to manage and dispose of legacy waste at Brahmapuram in accordance with the provisions of the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016.

The tribunal said it was not clear whether the order issued in 2020 was superseded by any subsequent order. The Bench also asked the LSGD to file a detailed report on action taken after it took over the issue of legacy waste management at Brahmapuram. The State Pollution Control Board (PCB) has to file a report on whether any follow-up action was taken in compliance with environmental norms.

