Brahmapuram fallout: Health dept. to carry out survey to ensure follow-up treatment

March 10, 2023 10:34 pm | Updated 10:34 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Health department will conduct a household survey to identify those affected by the toxic fumes that emanated following the massive fire at Brahmapuram dumping yard.

A meeting convened by Health Minister Veena George decided to deploy health workers to conduct the survey. Medical treatment will be provided to those affected by the fumes. Children, elderly persons, and pregnant women must take additional care. Those having respiratory issues should seek medical care without delay, it said.

The Kochi wing of the Indian Medical Association has urged the government to take immediate steps to ensure that such incidents are not repeated as it will have a major impact on public health. Though it was not possible to predict the long-term impact, it would be better to control the frequency of emissions to the maximum extent possible, said S. Sreenivasa Kamath and George Thukalan, president and secretary respectively of the district chapter.

CONNECT WITH US