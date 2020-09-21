Brahmapuram: delay in recovering compensation costs PCB dear

Immediate action will be taken on NGT order, says PCB Chairman

The State Pollution Control Board (PCB) failed to impose environmental compensation on erring civic bodies, including the Kochi Corporation and five municipalities, responsible for the sorry state of affairs at the Brahmapuram dumping yard despite clear directives from the National Green Tribunal (NGT) since February this year, records revealed.

The delay led to the Principal Bench of the tribunal in New Delhi pulling up the government and the board on September 16 for failure to take coercive action under the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016 against those responsible for the unscientific dumping of waste at Brahmapuram. Official records showed that the head office of the board could not impose compensation on the Kochi Corporation despite receiving the assessment made by its regional office on July 31. The report vetted by the head office was submitted before the tribunal on August 1.

The Chief Environmental Engineer, Ernakulam, had assessed an environmental compensation of ₹13.31 crore on the Kochi Corporation, while the corresponding figures for the five municipalities dumping their biodegradable waste at Brahmapuram were ₹2.72 crore (Kalamassery), ₹1.72 crore (Aluva), ₹1.96 crore (Angamaly), ₹2.92 crore (Thrikkakara), and ₹2.72 crore (Thripunithura).

In its order on February 28 this year, the NGT’s Principal Bench had said that “non-compliance of rules related to waste disposal results in damage to the environment and public health. Any failure needs to be visited with assessment and recovery of compensation for such damage from the persons responsible for such failure.”

The tribunal’s order on July 3 had warned that the Chairman and Member Secretary of the PCB would be held liable for failure to initiate prosecution and recover compensation from the erring local bodies.

The State Level Monitoring Committee (SLMC) on Solid Waste Management constituted by the NGT had also asked the board to expedite the process of imposing penalty on the erring local bodies in December last.

PCB Chairman A.B. Pradeep Kumar said on Saturday that immediate follow-up action would be taken as per the tribunal’s latest order on Brahmapuram. The board has requested the Chief Secretary to set up a three-member committee to take remedial action as recommended by the Principal Bench, he added.