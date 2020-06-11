Brahmapuram: company’s plea rejected

The Department of Local Self-Government has rejected a plea by G.J. Eco Power Ltd. to reconsider the cancellation of the approval granted to the company for implementing a waste-to-energy project at Brahmapuram here.

The review petition was taken up for hearing by the department’s Principal Secretary (Urban) on May 26 based on a directive by the Kerala High Court on a writ filed by the company authorities against the order issued on April 30 terminating the concession agreement between Kochi Corporation and the company and the approval granted for setting up the project. The government had cancelled the agreement stating that the company had delayed financial closure and commencement of the work.

“When enquired about the status of financial closure, the representatives of the company produced certain documents and informed that the source of investment is not a bank but an investment firm from Dubai. On further enquiry as to whether concurrence is sought from the Reserve Bank of India in bringing so much money as investment to India from overseas, the representatives of the company informed that they have not made such a move,” said the government order dated June 5.

“Besides, they informed that the so called investment is done through an Indian subsidiary company of theirs and placed documents in support of their claim. When the documents are examined it is found that the documents of incorporation allow the subsidiary to bring in the agreed equity in the form of viable technology and not in terms of transferring money. The agreement reads that it does not create anything in their obligation that they will bring in money.” The government order said the normal termination of account on ‘force majeure’ / non ‘force majeure’ is not applicable when the condition precedents are not met. This goes to say that termination clause of the agreement can be invoked only when the concession is in operation. This itself forfeits the claims of the company for a 90 day notice period before cancellation of the agreement.

The Managing Director of State Industrial Development Corporation has been directed to take steps to float a request for proposal for selection of a suitable concessionaire for setting up a centralised waste treatment plant at Brahmapuram, according to the Department of Local-Self Government.