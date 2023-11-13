Brahmapuram CBG plant will produce six tonnes of gas a day, says project report

November 13, 2023 09:28 pm | Updated 09:28 pm IST - KOCHI

The compressed biogas (CBG) plant, proposed by BPCL-Kochi Refinery at Brahmapuram, will produce around six tonnes of gas after processing 150 tonnes of biodegradable waste a day, according to the detailed project report (DPR).

The State government recently approved the DPR, paving way for the company to undertake steps to invite bids for setting up the plant. The gas produced at the plant will be used for the energy needs of the petroleum company and the process will earn the public sector firm carbon credits.

Going by the primary estimate, the plant will require around ₹75 crore. It will take about 15 months to set up the plant after obtaining all the statutory clearances. The plant will come up on 10 acres of land. The Kochi Corporation Council decided last week to allot the holding, located near the Ambalamedu campus of the oil company, for the project.

This is the first-of-its-kind attempt in the State to process biodegradable waste and generate CBG.

There will be around 10% impurity in the waste reaching the tipping yard of the plant, which will be removed before initiating the treatment process. The gas initially produced at the plant through anaerobic decomposition will contain carbon dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, water vapour, and methane. Carbon dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, and water vapour will be removed to obtain gas with methane content of over 90%, according to experts.

The plant is expected to produce around 28 tonnes of solid manure and 100 tonnes of liquid manure a day. Finding a market for the manure generated will be one of the challenges before the authorities.

The public sector petroleum company is understood to have initiated discussions with some State-owned fertiliser manufacturers regarding the uptake of solid manure. The State government’s decision to promote organic farming in Kerala may come in handy for the company, it is hoped.