Brahmapuram blaze: Kochi Corporation overlooked warnings from its officials

March 30, 2023 07:05 pm | Updated 07:05 pm IST - KOCHI

The Kochi Corporation had overlooked repeated warnings from its own officials about the potential threat of fire at the Brahmapuram solid waste treatment plant in the run-up to the disastrous fire outbreak that lasted almost a fortnight since March 2.

A preliminary report on the incident submitted by District Police Chief (Kochi City) K. Sethu Raman to the Chief Secretary suggests as much.

It observed that the possibility of recurring fire incidents at Brahmapuram had been noted by all stakeholders, including the fire force, Corporation, and the companies involved in waste treatment. In fact, on February 14, less than a month before the March 2 fire, a junior health inspector had submitted a note warning that the fires were frequent, and that the hydrants were not working.

Another junior health inspector had also warned that mobile batteries, capacitors, and other inflammable objects were being increasingly spotted in waste and could likely trigger a fire. The overseer supervising the plant had also warned of fire threat.

There was enough evidence that gave credence to their warnings in the days since, as three incidents of fire were reported in February alone in the run-up to the disastrous fire of March 2. A minor fire that broke out in the reject dumping area was put out by workers themselves on February 12. Six days later, another fire broke out in the fresh plastic sector requiring two fire tenders to douse it. The process took two hours. A major fire broke out due to reignition in the same area just four days later. This time it took four fire tenders and more than four hours to douse the flames. In addition, several minor fires were noticed by workers at the plant.

Even after the major fire of March 2 was completely doused, minor and major fires have been occurring at regular intervals in various parts of the plant. The latest being the one that erupted on March 26 that needed 10 fire tenders and seven excavators to toil for more than four hours.

However, the report said that contrary to allegations of fire outbreaks being deliberate, no forensic evidence has been obtained in this regard so far.