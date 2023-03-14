Brahmapuram blaze heats up political scenario of State

March 14, 2023 11:15 pm | Updated 11:15 pm IST - KOCHI

The Brahmapuram blaze has stirred up the political scenario of the State both on the floor of the State Legislative Assembly and on the streets of Kochi.

While United Democratic Front (UDF) legislators raised a volley of protests on the floor of the House, Congress activists in Kochi and front councillors of the Kochi Corporation stepped up pressure on the civic administration through public protests. The CPI(M) and the party-led civic administration, which are on the back foot following the incident, are keenly watching the developments. The party district committee had come out with a statement accusing the earlier Congress-led regime for the Brahmapuram fiasco.

UDF councillors, who staged a sit-in at the Corporation office on Monday against the denial of their right to participate in the council proceedings, will lay siege to the office of the civic body on Thursday.

UDF activists will block the office from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. on the day demanding a comprehensive probe into the Brahmapuram incident and action against what they term as police excesses. Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president K. Sudhakaran will open the protest.

Meanwhile, a meeting organised by the District Congress Committee (DCC) demanded the resignation of the Kochi Corporation Council as it even “denied fresh air to the people of Kochi.”

Inaugurating a protest meeting organised by the Indian Youth Congress in front of the Corporation office on Tuesday against what it termed as denial of rights of UDF councillors to attend the council meeting, former Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala said the deals signed regarding the waste treatment mechanism in Brahmapuram were shrouded in mystery. He also met Congress councillors who sustained injuries in the melee on Monday.

Meanwhile, Mayor M. Anilkumar maintained that the UDF councillors had written to him saying that they were not keen on participating in council proceedings chaired by him. The Opposition councillors had also submitted a list of suggestions to be carried out in the city following the incident, he said.

Former Kochi Mayor Tony Chammani accused the CPI(M) of threatening him for his allegations of corruption involving party leaders and the firm that won the bid for biomining at Brahmapuram. Mr. Chammani wanted the CPI(M) district secretary to withdraw the allegations linking him to the company that was contracted to set up the waste-to-energy plant at Brahmapuram. The CPI(M) district secretary should withdraw the baseless allegations failing which legal action would be initiated, he said.